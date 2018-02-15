Buhari arrives Daura

Related News

President Muhammad Buhari arrived in Daura at about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday in an Air Force helicopter marked NAF -540 amidst cheers from supporters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president landed at the Daura helipad in company of his aides and close family members.

Among his aides were Bashir Kankiya, Chief Security Officer to the President; Lawal Kazaure, the Chief Protocol Officer to the President and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

Mr. Buhari is in Daura to commiserate with members of his immediate family over the death of two of his sisters.

NAN reported that the president was received by the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar and thousands of well-wishers.

NAN recalls that Aisha Mamman, wife of the President’s elder brother and Halima Dauda, the President’s niece and younger sister to his close associate had died recently.

(NAN)