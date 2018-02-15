Alleged N10 million fraud: CCT chairman’s trial holds in March- Prosecutor

Related News

The arraignment of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Danladi Umar, over allegations of bribery will hold in March, not February 15, the prosecution has said.

The prosecution counsel, Festus Keyamo, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday in a telephone interview that reports about Mr. Umar’s arraignment on February 15 were false.

“It’s not today. He is going to be arraigned on March, 15. It’s March 15,” Mr. Keyamo said.

Mr. Umar is however scheduled to continue overseeing the trial of a former customs officer, Rasheed Taiwo, who accused him of bribery.

The trial which began over six years ago, is closely linked to the ongoing case against Mr. Umar who was charged based on the allegation brought by Mr. Taiwo.

An official of the Court of Appeal who did not want to be named, because he was not authorised to speak, informed PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that an appeal challenging the decision of Mr. Umar to still preside over Mr. Taiwo’s case, ”will soon be decided upon.”

“Yes, the Court of Appeal heard arguments of parties in the matter during the month of December. The case was brought by some lawyers who want Umar to step down because of the allegations against him. The Appeal Court will soon call the parties for a ruling on that case,” the source told PREMIUM TIMES.

The current charge against Mr. Umar were first filed by the EFCC on allegations of the CCT chairman’s involvement in the collection of a N10 million bribe from Mr. Taiwo, in 2012.

The bribe was allegedly given when Mr. Taiwo was first arraigned for allegations of false asset declaration at the CCT.

Following the charge, Mr. Umar was suspended by the government, but was later cleared and reinstated.

On February 2, however the EFCC filed fresh charges against the CCT chairman, bordering on the same alleged offence.

The allegations are contained in a two-count charge filed at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.