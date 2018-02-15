Nigerian govt. speaks on ‘fake N-Power recruitment portal’

Related News

The Federal Government has cautioned youths against being duped by scammers that are claiming they have jobs to offer through the N-Power programme.

A `disclaimer’ message by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede, indicated that at no time of recent that the Federal Government re-opened the N-Power recruitment portal.

“Please note that N-Power has not re-opened its website for new applications.

“You will recall that N-Power just physically verified pre-selected applicants from the 2017 application season in Dec. 2017,’’ it said.

It urged Nigerian to disregard the false information by internet scammers and follow its authentic news channel.

The government cautioned applicants not to release their bank verification numbers (BVN) to unauthorized persons and also be wary of paying money to anyone or organization in lieu of job applications.

(NAN)