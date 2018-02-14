Five injured as Delta aircraft makes emergency landing

Related News

At least five persons were injured when an Atlanta-bound plane operated by Delta Airline made an emergency landing in Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday.

The aeroplane made the emergency landing after one of its engines malfunctioned on Tuesday night.

The Delta Airline’s Flight 55 from Lagos to Atlanta, which took off around 10:50 p.m. local time, returned to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) less than an hour later.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the A330-200 aircraft had an issue with one of its two engines.

In a statement Wednesday, the airline said the flight landed safely and passengers were evacuated onto the runway down emergency slides.

The airport’s fire-fighters, who had been notified of the development were already on the ground when the incident happened, the statement explained.

Five passengers, however, reported non-critical injuries during the evacuation.

All passengers were bused back to the terminal, the airline said, adding that it provided hotel rooms and rebooked the passengers on a flight Wednesday.

“The safety of Delta’s customers and crew members is always our top priority,” the company said.