Senate clears seven REC nominees

Related News

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed seven of the nine Resident Electoral Commissioner nominees sent for approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari on December 20, 2017 sent names of the nine candidates to be considered as RECs.

Out of the nine, seven of the nominees were confirmed, one failed to show up for screening, while one is still under consideration.

The confirmed nominees are Baba Yusuf, Borno; Lukman Ajidagba, Kwara; Segun Agbaje, Ekiti, Cyril Omorogbe, Edo.

Others are Yahaya Bello, Nasarawa; Emmanuel Hart, Rivers; and Mohammed Ibrahim, Gombe.

The chairman senate committee on INEC, Suleiman Nazif, said the nominee from Osun State, Eric Olawale, did not show up for screening before the committee.

He said the committee stood down the confirmation of the nominee from Akwa Ibom, Monday Tom, for further legislative consultation.

He added that the seven approved nominees were duly cleared by relevant security agencies.