Buhari mourns death of 20 Bauchi Students

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of over 20 students from Bauchi who died on their way for an excursion in Kano on Tuesday.

The President sent his condolence to the Government of Bauchi State over the death of the students and teachers.

The President prayed to Allah to accept the souls of the deceased and forgive their sins.

He also mourned a former chairman Bank of the North, Muhammad Lugga who died after a prolonged illness.

In a message of condolence issued on his behalf by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said he was deeply touched by the passing of the prominent banker and politician.

Mr. Buhari, the statement said, recalled “with pride how Lugga used his extensive experience to revive the defunct Bank of the North which was at the verge of collapse on account of poor management”.

The President extended his condolences to the Government of Zamfara State and family of the late Lugga and prayed to Allah to forgive his gentle soul.

In another message, President Buhari expressed his deep sympathies to the Baba-Ahmed family, the government and people of Kaduna state over the death of Mahmoon, a reputable journalist known for “courage, statesmanship and professionalism”.