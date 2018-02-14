‎2Baba’s publicist, activists urge Nigerian youth on violence-free election

Related News

A publicist to popular Nigerian pop artiste, Innocent Idibia (2Baba), Efe Omoregbe, on Tuesday called on Nigerian youth to act rather than complain about the state of the nation.

Mr. Omoregbe spoke at a programme organised by the Initiative for Africa Youth Advancement Advocacy and Empowerment, IAYAAE, themed “Elections without Bloodbath”.

The programme, which held at the premises of the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Secretariat, Lagos, was put together to sensitise the youth on the dangers of electoral violence.

Mr. Omoregbe in his intervention called to the youth to deploy affirmative action and apply knowledge gathered synthetic programme during electioneering.

He told the crowd to rise and act by taking responsibilities without trading blames, saying the Nigeria of today is the nation created by Nigerians.

He identified followership as the bane of development in Nigeria and maintained that the youth can make Nigeria work by being a part of the system and shunning violence.

On his part, the keynote speaker, Adeola Opeyemi, said the people contribute to poor governance because they help politicians to cheat the system.

“We help them to cheat us and that’s why our votes don’t count,” he said.

Mr. Adeola, a lawyer, said politicians abuse their positions because the masses cooperate with them.

The lawyer, who lambasted invited politicians who failed to show up at the programme, said they do that because the people indulge them.

“When they use you and your children to commit electoral violence, when you invite them for a programme like this, they won’t come.

“But when it is time, we will tell them ‘Enough is enough’,” he said.

He traced the history of electoral violence to the politics of the first and second republic, adding that violence has been a part of the voting system for long.

Mr. Adeola made mention of a political thug in the 1980s, Adebayo Success, who he said terrorised Oshodi and environs with the support of the government at the centre.

On the way out, the speaker said solutions remain continuous voter education, amelioration of poverty among the masses, technological advancements, and improved moral values will put a check on the incidences of electoral violence.

On her part, Moremi Ojudu, a youth campaigner, said the Nigerian youth must be involved in the electoral process to have a say in governance.