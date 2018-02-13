Tinubu condoles with Buhari over loss of sister-in-law, niece

Related News

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of two of his relations, Halima Dauda and Aisha Mamman.

Mr. Tinubu commiserated with President Buhari in a condolence letter, released by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, on Tuesday in Lagos.

He also condoled the president’s nephew and close associate, Mamman Daura, and Personal Assistant to Buhari, Mohammed Sabi’u Tunde, in separate letters.

”Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the death of your niece, Hajiya Halima Dauda and that of Hajiya Ai’sha Mamman, the wife of your older brother, Alhaji Mamman.

”Losing close relations can be a painful emotional experience. I know how it feels because I have been through this way before.

”But let us be consoled by the time we shared with them and the good memories we have. Time and courage will sail through this rough period.

”My thoughts and prayers are with you Mr. President. May Almighty Allah comfort you and the family at this moment. May He give you the strength and courage to bear it all.

”To the deceased, I pray that Allah grant them eternal rest,” he said.

In another letter to Mr. Sabi’u, the APC leader said: “I cannot possibly imagine what you are going through at this trying time. It is never easy to lose a mum.

”Please let the fond memories of your mum and the good time you shared comfort you.

”Be rest assured that you are in my thoughts and prayers. At this time, my prayer for you and other members of the family at this time is that Allah in His infinite mercies comfort you and stand by you and the family.

”Know that I’m available if you need a shoulder to lean on. May Allah bless her soul!

Mr. Tinubu, in yet another letter to Mr. Daura, commiserated with him over the loss of the two members of the family.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, had, on February 10, disclosed in a statement that Mr. Buhari lost two members of his extended family.

(NAN)