2018 UTME registration: JAMB gives final 24-hour extension to some candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the conclusion of registration for the 2018 UTME.

The spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday afternoon .

However, according to Mr. Benjamin, candidates who paid and obtained pins but could not successfully register at the close of sale are allowed to complete their registration ”within 24 hours.”

“This applies to only candidates who had initiated registration processes and have paid and procured the registration epins but could not register at the close of sales. Take note that candidates are not to generate any profile codes (55019) for the purpose of 2018 UTME registration as doing so would have no effect and a waste of time and resources. Profile codes generation through 55019 will only be used for Direct Entry Registration which is still ongoing”, he said.

He said 1,662,818 candidates paid and obtained the epins while 1,650,547 had successfully registered for the 2018 UTME at the close of pin-vending.

“The difference above are those who have not registered but are holding the e-Pins and are now allowed to ensure they registered within the next 24 hrs”, he said.

“For purposes of emphasis, this applies to only candidates who initiated the registration process and procured the registration e-Pins but could not register at any accredited CBT Center for one reason or the other”, he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the board extended the registration for the exams from February 6 to February 11, 2018.