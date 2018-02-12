Mother of five allegedly murdered by husband

The corpse of the woman

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and mother of their five children in Mbiabam Ibiono community, Itam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The woman, identified as Bella by neighbours who spoke with our correspondent, was allegedly hacked to death with a machete Monday morning by her husband, a vulcanizer simply identified as Nkere-Uta.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Odiko Mcdon, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Mcdon said Mr. Nkere-Uta had been arrested by the police and would be charged to court upon completion of investigation into the incident.

One of the neighbours, Mfon Udoh, said the deceased was “a petty trader and was well loved by all.”

However, neither the police nor the shocked neighbours could explain what led Mr Nkere-Uta to allegedly kill his wife.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.