Mother of five allegedly murdered by husband

Related News

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and mother of their five children in Mbiabam Ibiono community, Itam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The woman, identified as Bella by neighbours who spoke with our correspondent, was allegedly hacked to death with a machete Monday morning by her husband, a vulcanizer simply identified as Nkere-Uta.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Odiko Mcdon, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Mcdon said Mr. Nkere-Uta had been arrested by the police and would be charged to court upon completion of investigation into the incident.

One of the neighbours, Mfon Udoh, said the deceased was “a petty trader and was well loved by all.”

However, neither the police nor the shocked neighbours could explain what led Mr Nkere-Uta to allegedly kill his wife.