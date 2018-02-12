Obasanjo, Atiku mourn Shagaya

Related News

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday condoled with the family of the late former senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Shagaya who died in an auto crash on Sunday.

Mr. Obasanjo in a condolence message described Mr. Shagaya’s death as shocking, noting that the late military officer served his country meritoriously.

“I was shocked to receive the sad news of tragic death of Senator John Nanzip Shagaya. He will be sorely missed by his family, his community and his colleagues in the Senate and surely by his State and his friends and former colleagues in the military,” he said.

The former president eulogised the late politician for having “served his country meritoriously as a soldier, a military administrator and a lawmaker before he died after a tragic road accident.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God console his family, friends and peers,” Mr. Obasanjo stated in the letter

Also, a former Vice President and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness and disbelief at the death of Mr. Shagaya.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, the former Vice President described the late military officer as one of the remarkable and distinguished Nigerians of his generation adding that he would be sorely missed.

Describing the Mr. Shagaya as a wise and adaptable personality, Mr. Abubakar recalled the ease with which the Mr. Shagaya transformed from a military officer to a civilian and a democrat winning the confidence of his people to become an elected Senator.

He said Mr. Shagaya was a gentle and peaceful man stressing that, ”his invaluable counsel would have been very useful at this time of crisis in many parts of the country.”