N124 million: EFCC arraigns ex-banker over theft allegations

Sonde Adejare

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday arraigned a former banker, Adejare Sonde, before the State High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State on a 12-count charge bordering on stealing of about N124 million, forgery and altering of documents.

The defendant, who appeared before judge, A. A Akinyemi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Cosmos Ugwu prayed the court for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody.

The counsel to the defendant, E. E. Jacob informed the court of a bail application already filed before the court. He thereafter prayed the court to allow the defendant remain in the EFCC’s custody pending the hearing of the bail application.

Mr. Akinyemi granted the defence prayer and ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC’s custody pending hearing of bail application.

The case was adjourned to Friday February 16, 2018 for trial and hearing of bail application.

