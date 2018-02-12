APC, Saraki mourn Shagaya

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has mourned the passing of ex-senator, John Shagaya, who died on Sunday in a car accident.

Mr. Shagaya, who was referred to as a “staunch party man” by the party, is a retired brigadier general and an ex-senator who represented Plateau South. He was also a former Minister of Internal Affairs between 1985-1990.

The party said Mr. Shagaya, who died at the age of 76 was a great loss to the country.

“We recall his excellent service during his sub-regional assignment as Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Commander. The late Shagaya also had distinguished tenures as Minister

during the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida military regime and Senator between 2007 and 2011, when he moved several motions and initiated bills for the good of the country.

“Indeed, the passage of Shagaya is a great loss to the country, but we are consoled by the fact that he had a meaningful and impactful life as a soldier, an administrator and lately as a politician, who was driven by the

virtues of unity, patriotism, and selflessness,” the APC said in the statement.

Also, the president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has also expressed sadness over the death of Mr. Shagaya.

Mr. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Shagaya as a “fine officer and gentleman” who during his lifetime, gave his all in the service of his country, both as a soldier and politician.

“Shagaya would be remembered for his meritorious service to the country and the West African sub-region as an active member of the Nigerian Armed Forces,” Mr. Saraki said.

“He served this country in many capacities such as Minister, member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council and Chairman, Committee on Nigeria’s Membership of the Organization of the Islamic Conference.

“He also served as a member, drafting committee of the main protocols for the Economic Community of West African States, member, National Boundary Commission and a Field Commander in the ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia.

“As a politician, he was elected to represent Plateau South Senatorial District in the 6th Senate where he contributed to various legislations aimed at enhancing the nation’s democracy. He was the Chairman, Governing Board of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru in Jos,” the Senate president recalled.

Mr. Saraki commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and the government and people of Plateau State over the ”irreparable loss while calling on the Federal Government to immortalise the late army General.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara had earlier sent his condolences message via a separate press statement issued on his behalf by his spokesperson, Turaki Hassan.