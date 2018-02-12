NUC warns Plateau University to secure accreditation for 15 courses or face sanction – Vice Chancellor

Related News

The National Universities Commission has told Plateau State University, PLASU, to secure accreditation for 15 programmes before the end of May or face sanction.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Doknan Sheni, disclosed this on Monday at a press conference at the institution’s permanent site in Bokkos. He called the conference as part of the activities to mark the end of his five-year tenure.

According to the vice chancellor, PLASU has not managed to have any of its programmes accredited by the NUC since the university came into existence 12 years ago.

He said this hindered graduates of the university from participating in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, scheme. But he said the challenge had been solved, although he did not disclose how.

“In this next phase of accreditation of programmes, we need the 15 programmes to be accredited,” he said.

“We have no option because if we fail to meet up this time around, it means all the programmes affected will be suspended and the students won’t graduate.”

The vice chancellor said the university was being hampered by inadequate lecturers due to funding of the university and inadequate accommodation for staff and students.

He said the entire staff of the university, including the vice chancellor, live in Jos, the state capital, which is about 60 kilometres from the university.

Mr. Sheni said another challenge confronting the institution was insecurity, as unauthorised persons were gaining entrance into the institution’s premises and harming the staff and students.

He lamented that hoodlums were harassing female students of the institution.

“Apart from the harassment, there are one or two deaths resulting from such actions. Some of our staff were beaten up by some residents living around the university community. We also have cases of cows grazing on our land.

“We had cause to report most of the cases to the police. Residents living in front of the university must be sent parking,” he said.

Other challenges facing the university include its poor road network, shortage of potable water and lack of stable electricity.

On the positive side, Mr. Sheni said the institution had sponsored 64 lecturers, including 10 who obtained doctoral degrees from foreign universities,and are now teaching in the university.

He said the university intends to train 17 Ph.ds annually, who will in turn lecture in the institution.

Mr. Sheni said the university has increased its students intake from 300 at inception to 1500 this year.

The vice chancellor whose five-year tenure ends this month, thanked the Plateau State government for finding him worthy to serve the state in that capacity.

He appealed to the next vice chancellor to maintain high academic standard to enable PLASU compete among the 160 universities in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the university had begun employing some of its best students from the first set.