Former CJN, Sultan, Babalakin, others to grace book launch in honour of JAMB registrar, Oloyede

Related News

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Salihu Belgore, and other eminent Nigerians will be at the launch of a book in honour of the registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede.

The book, which comprises 22 chapters and 579 pages, is entitled, “Dynamics of Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences”, and was written by several scholars within and outside Nigeria. It majors on religion and other topics.

The book launch, scheduled for February 21 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja by 10am, will be chaired by Mr. Belgore. The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Sulyman Abdulkareem, will be chief host.

Other dignitaries expected at the event are the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar; Professor Afiz Oladosu of the University of Ibadan, who will review the book; and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin.

Yahya Imam, one of the editors of the book, said the launch is being organised in honour of Mr. Oloyede “mainly for what he has done as a Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin from 2000-2012.”

“He actually turned round that university,” Mr. Imam said. “He is a pacesetter for all other vice chancellors in terms of what administration should be.

“He did not stop there, ever since he became JAMB registrar, he has broken records. Oloyede has been able to recover seven billion naira in a year. In a country where most people are known for fraudulent behaviour, 419 and all that, he has stood out. Someone like him should be celebrated.

“This launch is just an act of what a mentor should do for a mentee and he has given us his full permission.”

Another editor, Abdul Hamid, said Mr. Oloyede is being honoured because he has contributed immensely to his Alma Mater, University of Ilorin.

“He is a professor in the field of Islamic studies,” Mr. Hamid said. “He has contributed immensely to the development of the chosen field of studies, i.e Arabic and Islamic studies.”

Mr. Oloyede, a professor of Islamic Studies, was President of the Association of African Universities (AAU).

He was appointed JAMB registrar in August 2016. He was also on the boards of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and the International Association of Universities (IAU).