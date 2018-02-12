Two-year-old rape victim draws object believed to be alleged abuser’s reproductive organ

Related News

The trial of a 47-year-old man accused of raping a two-year-old pupil of Chrisland School continued on Monday with the prosecution playing a video in court showing the victim attempting to explain the incident.

Adegboyega Adenekan, a supervisor at Chrisland School, was arraigned on January 29 before Sybil Nwaka of the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement of a child.

The defendant is also accused of raping another 11 month old child.

Testifying before the judge on Monday, Olive Ogedengbe, who works with the Office of the Public Defender, said she was alarmed at the ability of the two-year-old to draw an object resembling a male reproductive organ when asked if she recalled what her alleged abuser used on her.

Ms. Ogedengbe said she promptly began to record that part of her session with the child to ensure that her testimony is consistent.

When the video was played in court, the child was seen making different sexual gesticulations in a bid to describe the alleged incident with Mr. Adenekan.

The matter was then stood down for a brief court recess.

Details later…