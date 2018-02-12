Student confesses to breaking shop, stealing N680,000 goods

Related News

A 25-year-old student, Ayodeji Ogunrinde, has confessed to breaking into a shop and stealing goods worth N680,000 as he was hauled up before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday.

After the guilty plea, the Magistrate, Y.O. Ekogbulu, remanded the accused, who resides at Mushin, Lagos, in Kirikiri Prison pending sentence.

According to the prosecutor, Clement Okuoimose, the accused committed the offences on February 2 at 1.00 a.m. on Ajayi Road, Ogba, Lagos.

He said the accused conspired with others and burgled the shop of the complainant, Mrs Ansemen and stole goods valued at N680,000.

“The accused broke into the shop of the complainant and carted away a television set, recharge cards of different service providers, phones, memory cards, and speakers all valued at N680,000,” he said.

Mr. Okuoimose told the court that the complainant came to her shop and met the door flung open; she discovered that some of her goods had been stolen.

“The complainant came to her shop that morning to discover that thief or thieves had carted away her goods.

“She reported the case at the police station and few days later, the police caught the accused breaking into another shop to steal.

“The accused was arrested while others escaped,” he said.

The accused, who confessed to the crime of conspiracy, burglary and stealing, attributed it to the handiwork of the devil and pleaded for mercy.

The offence contravened Sections 287, 307 (2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 307 (2) prescribes seven years imprisonment for breaking into a house, while Section 411 stipulates two years for conspiracy.

The magistrate fixed February 15 to sentence the accused. (NAN)