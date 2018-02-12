Dogara mourns John Shagaya

Yakubu Dogara
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau state over the death of a former senator, John Shagaya.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Mr. Dogara described Mr. Shagaya, a retired army general, as a fine gentleman, reputable elder statesman, distinguished lawmaker and accomplished military officer.

The speaker who described Mr. Shagaya’s death as a big loss to Nigeria said that his generation fought to keep Nigeria together.

“We will continue to remember his sacrifices as a military officer who fought in the civil war to keep Nigeria one.

“We console with his the Shagaya family, people and government of Plateau state over this irreparable loss”.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.