Innoson chief appeals arrest order, seeks stay of execution

Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Innoson Group. [Photo credit: YouTube]

A businessman and chairman of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, has appealed the decision of a Lagos State High Court asking for his arrest and presentation before it.

Justice Mojisola Dada on Friday issued a bench warrant on the businessman for his failure to appear for arraignment before the court.

Mr. Chukwuma and his company were dragged to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on allegations of fraud and forgery.

Mr. Chukwuma was, however, not in court for arraignment.

Following application by counsel to the anti-graft agency, Justice Dada ruled that Mr. Chukwuma should be arrested and kept in custody a day before the next adjournment and be produced on the adjourned date of arraignment, March 14.

However, in an application before the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, Mr. Chukwuma appealed against the trial court’s decision and issuance of the bench warrant.

Mr. Chukwuma has also applied to the Lagos State High Court for stay of execution of the order pending determination of the appeal.

J.N. Mbadugha, counsel to Mr. Chukwuma, had during the court proceedings on February 9 raised an objection to the court that there is a motion pending at the court of appeal to stay commencement of proceedings and execution of the court’s order of January 17.

He questioned the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

Mr. Mbadugha also called the attention of the court to the motions pending in the matter, at various courts.

He also informed the court that the 3rd defendant has not been served and as such the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Mr. Mbadugha, therefore, asked that the court set aside the decision of the trial judge and the bench warrant for the arrest of Mr. Chukwuma issued by the judge.

