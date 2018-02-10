Related News

It was indeed another busy week for the lawmakers as they were engrossed with several activities at the National Assembly.

The Nigerian Senate not only deliberated several motions but also witnessed its usual ‘dramas’ at the committee meetings.

Below are the major stories from the Senate this week:

Tuesday

– President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate, declining presidential assent to three bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

The bills are the Police Procurement Fund establishment Bill 2017, the Chattered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria Bill 2017 and the Nigerian Council for Social Workers.

– Senator, Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), lamented alleged killings by armed herdsmen and bandits going on in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The lawmaker said that the killings and abductions in the villages and Kaduna state as a whole, had become a daily affair and is being ignored by the relevant security agencies.

– The Nigerian Senate resolved to urge the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to invite the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, to suggest ways and means of actualising community policing.

The resolution followed deliberation on a motion on ‘The need to post junior cadres of the Nigerian Police Force to their states and local government to enhance community policing in Nigeria,” sponsored by Ademola Adeleke (PDP, Osun West).

– The Senate urged the Federal Ministries of Health, Education and Information to harmonise efforts at banning the advertisement and sale of tobacco within 100 metres of all schools.

Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos), who led the motion, expressed worry at a deliberate act by tobacco companies to position adverts and signs within 100 metres of schools to stimulate children and youth into early interest in the use of tobacco products.

– The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday deliberated on the socioeconomic importance of rural roads within the country and called for their development.

The resolution was sequel to a motion introduced by Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North) who stated that construction of roads brings multiple socioeconomic benefits that traverse all human settlements of the areas of the road and forms a strong base for the national economy as it is a powerful instrument for transformation of cities, towns, villages and economic hubs.

Wednesday

– The Senate rejected the report of its joint committee on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence. The committee was mandated to ensure compliance with the resolution of an ad-hoc committee on security which visited Benue State in the wake of recent killings in the state.

The report was rejected on the basis that the state governor, Samuel Ortom, who was mentioned severally in the IGP report was not invited to state his side of the story.

– The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, told members of the Senate committee on anti-corruption how his family members were reportedly maltreated by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission when they arrested him last December.

Mr. Chukwuma said his wife was slapped while his four-month-old grandson and staff members were tear-gassed by EFCC operatives after they forcefully gaining entrance to his house.

– The senate resolved to urge the Nigerian military authority to increase security presence and intensify border patrol within the area to prevent further acts of trespass by the Cameroon soldiers.

The sponsor of the motion, John Enoh, Cross River-APC, noted that the current agitation for the independence of Southern Cameroon had caused influx of refugees to some border communities in Cross River State with over six thousand of the refugees currently ‘squatting’ at Obanliku, Boki, Etung and Ikom Local Government Areas of the state.