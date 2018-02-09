NNPC Task Force arrests four more black marketers

Related News

Four illegal petrol hawkers were arrested by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Special Task Force on Filling Stations Monitoring on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, signed by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu.

According to the statement, the arrests are in a bid to eradicate fuel diversion and to bring normalcy back to the fuel supply and distribution chain.

The statement identified the illegal hawkers as Mohammed Mubarak, Idris Idris, Abu Yakubu, and Bashir Usman.

“They have been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC for prosecution.

“Three other fuel hawkers – Salihu Ibrahim, Ayuba Alilu, and Magaji Umar – that were arrested earlier in the week were charged to the Magistrate Court, Wuse 2, Abuja, yesterday.

“Of the three, only one, Magaji Umar, pleaded guilty and was fined N5,000 by the Magistrate, which he promptly paid and was released.

“The other two, Salihu Ibrahim and Ayuba Alilu, pleaded not guilty and were ordered to be remanded at the Keffi Prison. The case was adjourned till 22 March, 2018,” the spokesperson said.