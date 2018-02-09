Four killed as truck hits bus on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Related News

Four persons were confirmed dead while two others sustained injuries in an auto crash which occurred on the Kara bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the accident involved a Sino truck carrying a container and an Urvan commercial bus.

He said the truck with registration number KMC 47 ZB was travelling to Lagos and was said to have hit the commercial bus from behind, forcing it off the road and landing close to the river under the Kara bridge.

Mr. Akinbiyi blamed the driver of the truck for speeding resulting in his loss of control of the vehicle.

“The accident occurred around 10.50am on Kara bridge. A Sino truck hit an Urvan commercial bus from behind and it fell off the bridge, landing at a point close to the river under the bridge.

“Six passengers were inside the bus, two females and four males. Two females and two males died among the passengers, while the remaining two were injured,” he said.

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, while the injured were rushed to the Lagos State Emergency Hospital.

The truck driver and his assistant were said to have been arrested and held in custody at the Ojodu-Abiodun Police Station.

(NAN)