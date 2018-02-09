Education minister inspects JAMB centres ahead of 2018 UTME

Related News

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has commenced the inspection of Computer Based Test, CBT centres to ascertain their readiness for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The minister, while inspecting the Digital Bridge and the Global Distance Learning centres in Abuja on Friday told journalists that he was satisfied with the level of preparedness of the centres.

He urged candidates to get familiar with the operations regarding computer usage as this would help them in the examinations.

According to him, there will be no need for guides during the examination if students are computer literate.

“We are very happy. I have just been to two centres today and I am very happy with what I am seeing. I am satisfied just as the students are satisfied. But my message to the students is that they should come and use the facilities here and I hope they are computer literate,” he said.

Similarly, Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said he was glad the minister was out to monitor the level of readiness of some of the centres ahead of the examinations.

Mr. Oloyede said that the board was complying with the instructions of the ministry to get the centres ready.

“The magic behind this is that the minister has given us a mandate and asked us to do the job and we are doing it the way he wanted,” the registrar said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the board announced the extension of registration for 2018 UTME till February 11, 2018.

The board also proposed March 9 to 17, 2018 as the date for the examination.