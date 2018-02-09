2019: PDP reacts to Buhari’s appointment of Tinubu to resolve APC crisis

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘bad product’ noting that he cannot win the 2019 presidential polls despite nominating the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu as head strategy committee of the party.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Thursday, while reacting to Mr. Tinubu’s appointment said it was ludicrous.

He said after almost three years of failure to deliver on the ‘littlest of its campaign promises’, the Buhari presidency is now “moving around, cap in hands,” looking for those to use once again to beguile Nigerians ahead of the 2019 elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently named Mr. Tinubu to lead the charge for “a united APC as 2019 election draws near.”

The party which had previously raised committees to resolve the crises across its state chapters appears to have settled on Mr. Tinubu to resolve the matter.

PDP accused the APC government of abandoning its responsibility of governance and now deploying resources meant “for the good of the people to push a desperate but ill-fated mission to perpetuate on Nigerians, an obviously unpopular Presidential candidate in 2019.”

The party said the presidency had become so “panicky” that it effectively hijacked the functions of the leadership of its “dysfunctional and ideologically vacuous party by appointing people into partisan offices, outside its much-desired responsibility of governance.”

The release also added:

“There is widespread disenchantment and indignation across the nation resulting from hunger and the inability of the Buhari Presidency to provide the people with basic necessities of life, which they had always enjoyed in the past.

“Nigerians are therefore waiting to see how Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has also openly expressed his concerns and disapprovals on the mismanagement of the economy and whose large constituents are direct victims of the ineptitude, impunity, nepotism, dictatorial tendencies, corruption and insecurity that has characterised the Buhari Presidency, will now turn around to preach that all is well and attempt to sell a practically bad product to the nation.

“It is instructive to further state that the desperate move by the Presidency to politically prey on individuals is mere foolhardiness and a totally decadent approach to pitch key leaders against the people on an issue that has already been thrown overboard.”

The party added that “The PDP therefore finds APC’s attempt to reconcile its dwindling ranks as laughable, cosmetic and politically inconsequential.

“It will interest the APC to know that Nigerians are already rallying with the repositioned and rebranded PDP as we are poised to present a credible, competent and reliable candidate through a free, fair and transparent presidential primary.”