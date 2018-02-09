Veteran Nigerian journalist Mahmoon Baba-Ahmed is dead

Related News

Veteran journalist, author and media manager, Mahmoon Baba-Ahmed, is dead.

He died at his residence in Kaduna at about 10:47 p.m. at the age of 74 on Thursday, after a protracted illness, Abdulmalik Baba-Ahmed, a family member said.

He is survived by one wife and seven children. Among his relations is Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Chief of Staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Hundreds of mourners including deputy Senate leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, and Tijjani Ramalan, Chairman of Liberty TV/Radio, attended the Islamic prayers at Sultan Bello Mosque and burial at Ungwan Sarki burial ground around 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

Until his death, after retiring into private media practice, he was a presenter of “Tambihi” and “Damokradiya”, popular Hausa political programmes on Liberty Television, Kaduna. He also maintained a column in Blueprint and a Hausa newspaper, Aminiya.

He began his broadcasting career as duty continuity announcer at the Broadcasting Company of Northern Nigeria, BCNN, in 1971.

Late Baba-Ahmed worked briefly with New Nigerian Newspapers as sub-editor before returning to Broadcasting Corporation of Northern Nigeria, BCNN, for outstation posting.

He served as state correspondent of BCNN in Bauchi, Kano, Borno, Plateau and Lagos and as chief correspondent of Radio Nigeria, Kaduna.

He was later appointed a director of information in Kaduna State Ministry of Information. He served for about five years before his appointment as the Managing Director of Kaduna State Media Corporation, KSMC.

The Kano State Governor, Sabo Bakinzuwo, had in 1983 appointed him general manager of Kano State Media Corporation. Mr. Baba-Ahmed served for one year at Radio Kano before going back to FRCN as controller of Current Affairs.