UPDATED: Drama as ‘camera-shy’ Honeywell boss, Otudeko, refuses to leave court

Oba Otudeko [Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper]

The chairman of Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko, is currently hiding at the Federal High Court in Lagos to evade journalists’ cameras.

Mr. Otudeko had just finished an appearance in court where he had been summoned to give evidence in a case involving his company and Ecobank Plc.

However, after the proceedings, he stayed back inside the court premises while his aides were stationed at strategic locations to block camera shots.

A mild scuffle was averted between one of the aides and a Channels TV cameraman.

Mr. Otudeko is still stuck in court almost an hour after proceedings ended.

Mr. Otudeko finally left the court premises circled by his aides as they attempted to block cameramen and photographs.

He left at 11.40 am, almost one hour after the court’s proceedings.

An earlier attempt to convince the court’s security guards to open the gates so they could bring in his vehicle into the premises was turned down.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    hahaha … Typical mafia boss style

  • Abdullah Musa

    He should have borrowed a niqab, ( complete face-cover) before leaving home.