UPDATED: Drama as ‘camera-shy’ Honeywell boss, Otudeko, refuses to leave court

The chairman of Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko, is currently hiding at the Federal High Court in Lagos to evade journalists’ cameras.

Mr. Otudeko had just finished an appearance in court where he had been summoned to give evidence in a case involving his company and Ecobank Plc.

However, after the proceedings, he stayed back inside the court premises while his aides were stationed at strategic locations to block camera shots.

A mild scuffle was averted between one of the aides and a Channels TV cameraman.

Mr. Otudeko is still stuck in court almost an hour after proceedings ended.

Mr. Otudeko finally left the court premises circled by his aides as they attempted to block cameramen and photographs.

He left at 11.40 am, almost one hour after the court’s proceedings.

An earlier attempt to convince the court’s security guards to open the gates so they could bring in his vehicle into the premises was turned down.