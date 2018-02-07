Active mobile lines in Nigeria hit 144 million in December – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, said the number of active mobile phone lines in the country rose to 144 million in December 2017.

This showed an increase of 2,731,273 lines, from 142 million recorded in November 2017.

NCC disclosed this in its monthly Subscribers Operator Data posted on its website.

The commission said the active lines moved to 144,631,678 in December compared to 141,900.405 in November 2017.

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) still had 217,566 users in December same as November.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless in December was 139,344 as against 137,190 in November, showing an increase of 2,154 lines.

According to NCC, the number of Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) was 70,926 in December while in November it was 61,488, an increase of 5,977.

Teledensity for December 2017 was 103.61 against 101.66 in November, recording an increase of 195.

Teledensity is the number of telephone connections for every 100 individuals living within an area. It varies widely across the nation.

NCC said the number of connected mobile lines in December decreased to 236,927,497 in December compared to 237,010.282 in November 2017, a decrease of 82, 785

The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) for connected lines for December was 3,586.095 same with November 2017, it said.

The report said that the number of fixed wired/wireless for connected lines in December was 346,107 compared to 342,792 in November, showing an increase of 3,315.

Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) for connected lines in December was 472, 844, while in November it was 239, 091, showing an increase of 233,753.

