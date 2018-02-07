Herbalist charged with raping 15-year-old girl

A 49-year-old herbalist, Oluwaranti Iyamolere, was on Wednesday charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old teenage girl at an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State.

The accused is being tried for a two-count charge of indecent assault and having an unlawful canal knowledge of a girl.

The crime was committed on December 23, 2017 at 11.30 p.m. at No. 49, Temidayo St., Okitipupa, according to the police prosecutor, Ayodeji Omoyeigha.

Mr. Omoyeigha alleged that the accused indecently assaulted a teenage girl by touching her breasts and also forcibly had a canal knowledge of her.

The offences violated Sections 222 and 228 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The herbalist denied the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N150,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Chris Ojuola, who gave the ruling, said the sureties must present evidence of a year tax payment as part of the bail condition.

Further hearing in the case was adjourned until February 19.

