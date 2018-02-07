Broadband Infrastructure: NCC approves two new licences for South-east, North-east

Related News

The Telecoms sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, on Wednesday announced the approval of two additional infrastructure company (Infraco) licences for two operators.

The NCC spokesperson, Tony Ojobo said the new licences were approved by the board of the commission to help deepen broadband penetration in the country.

The two new licencees are Zinox Technology Limited for the South-east and Brinks Integrated Solutions Limited for North-east region.

Mr. Ojobo said the new licenses brings to four the number of Infracos licences so far approved by the Board.

Over a year ago, MainOne Cable Company Limited, was licenced to provide services in the Lagos area, while IHS got its licence to cover the North-central geopolitical zone, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Infraco licences were based on the NCC’s Open Access Model (OAM) in line with the National Broadband Plan (NBP) of (2013 – 2018).

By provisions of the NBP, Nigeria is expected to attain 30 per cent broadband penetration by 2018.

As part of the initiative to achieve this objective, the NCC, which drives the process, has so far licenced a number of companies to stimulate broadband penetration.

These include Bitflux Communications Limited (Bitflux) for 2.3 Ghz and MTN Nigeria for the 2.6 Ghz licenses. Other licences are being processed. As at December, 2017, Nigeria had attained 22 per cent broadband penetration.

With the licensing of four Infracos, MainOne Cable, IHS, Zinox Technology and Brinks Solutions, there are three more licencees waiting for approval to bring total number to seven.

These are for South-south, North-west and South-west.