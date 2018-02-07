Two police officers dismissed for alleged involvement in cultism

Related News

Two police officers have been dismissed in Akwa Ibom State for their alleged involvement in cultism.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, disclosed this on Tuesday during a visit to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, and the leadership of the House.

Mr. Ogunjemilusi said the two officers were currently facing trial.

He did not, however, give out the identity or the rank of the dismissed officers.

The police chief told the speaker that over 60 suspected cultists have been arrested recently in the state, with 17 of them charged to court, while others were still being investigated.

Mr. Ogunjemilusi, who said he was in the Assembly to seek collaboration and support from the legislature towards crime-fighting, told Mr. Luke that the police in the state did not have adequate operational vehicles.

He appealed to the state lawmakers to desist from the practice of covering the license plate number of their vehicles to enable the police track down culprits whenever a crime is committed.

The speaker, Mr. Luke, assured the police chief of the lawmakers’ readiness to partner and support the police.

“I want to give you our commitment that we are ready to work for the peace, order, and security of lives and property in Akwa Ibom State,” Mr. Luke said.

“Let the long arm of the law takes its course, anyone caught involving in cultism should not be spared.”

Mr. Luke, who expressed the lawmakers’ readiness to review the state’s anti-cultism law, requested the police commissioner to forward a memo to the House on the areas of the law that he thought should be reviewed.

Akwa Ibom state has been bedeviled of late with cult-related killings and violence.