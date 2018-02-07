LASU matriculates 4,343 students

Related News

The Lagos State University, LASU, on Wednesday matriculated 4,343 students at its main campus in Ojo, Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the Vice Chancellor, said the institution offered admission to 4,563 candidates for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Mr. Fagbohun, a professor of Law, charged the new students to ensure excellence in character and learning by the end of their programmes.

“May, I, at this point, congratulate our dear parents, guardians mostly warmly for the success of your children in securing admission in to the Lagos State University,” Mr. Fagbohun said.

“Starting off is good but nurturing them through it, is the most delicate part. I wish to implore parents to continue to look after this young adults.

“The fact that they have gained admission to the university does not take them out of range of parental care. Parents should continue to counsel them against bad association, negative social influences.”

Mr. Fagbohun reiterated the institution’s zero tolerance for indiscipline, including indecent dressing and disrespect to constituted authority.

“Students are encouraged to get involved with sporting and other extracurricular activities,” he said.

“Endeavour to make use of the available sport facilities provided at LASU sport centre and also participate as volunteers in university programmes including programmes organized by the Students’, Union at Departmental, Faculty and Central levels.

“For us at the Lagos State University, we work hard and also positively enjoy ourselves to the fullest.”

The deans of all the eleven faculties in the university took turns to present the names of the new students before the gathering.

Olufemi Obayori, the Dean of Student Affairs, said a university is not just an institution where life skills are taught but a preparation for a “wholesome adult life.”

“As a centre of knowledge, you are not taught what to think but how to think, how to interrogate the nature of things and of life itself,” Mr. Obayori said.

“You must able to ask questions about your reality, about the views espoused by society and by your lecturers.

“Your lecturers are not oracles, they are your partners in progress, albeit more experienced and equipped to help you through a long and arduous journey of self development.”

Mr. Obayori admonished the freshmen to shun cultism and other activities that is against the school rules and regulations and that any student found culpable of cultism would be dismissed.

The vice chancellor used the occasion to present the Alumnus Award for Academic Excellence to Oluwaseun Adesua, a former student.

Also, 237 students who had maintained a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.50 and above received a cash prize of N15,000 each.