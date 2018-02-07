Judge threatens to strike out Dino Melaye’s suit

Related News

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to strike out a suit filed by a senator, Dino Melaye, if the lawmaker or his counsel fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.

Mr. Melaye filed a suit before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba seeking an interpretation of the court’s judgment of September 11, 2017.

The court in that judgment, held that INEC acted within its constitutional right in commencing the process for Mr. Melaye’s recall.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, the counsel to INEC, A.Y. Abubakar, notified the court that Mr. Melaye’s counsel was not in court and no reason was given for his absence.

Mr. Abubakar who said that he was holding the brief of Yunus Usmantold the court that it appeared that the senator was no longer interested in pursuing the matter.

Justice Dimgba, however, said that he would give one more adjournment in the matter.

“I will give one more adjournment and if they are not in court, I will strike it out.”

He also instructed Mr. Abubakar to write to Mr. Melaye’s counsel, informing him of the new adjourned date.

He adjourned the matter until March 19.

(NAN)