Ex-Governor’s son docked for alleged N32 million fraud

A Federal High Court, Kano, on Wednesday granted bail to Nuriani Adamu, son of former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, docked for alleged N32 million money laundering.

Justice J. k. Daggard also granted bail to one Felix Onyago, arraigned with Mr. Adama.

Both denied committing the offence, and were granted bail in the sum of N8 million each.

Mr. Daggard ordered that the defendants must produce two sureties each; adding that one of the sureties must be resident in Kano.

He said that the second surety must be a blood relative of the defendants and the blood relative must have a landed property.

The judge ordered that the documents of the property must be deposited with the court.

Mr. Daggard adjourned the case until March 28 for hearing.

The defendants were arraigned on a six-count charge of money laundering and illegal diversion of public funds to the tune of N32 million.

The counsel to the prosecution, Douglas Gift, had earlier told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to commit the offence on December 23, 2014.

Mr. Gift said that on the same date, Mr. Adamu allegedly transferred N32 million on several occasions to Onyago’s bank account in Kano.

He said that the offence violated Section 18(a) and 15, 2 (b) of Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

(NAN)