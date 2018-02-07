Police officers arrested for allegedly killing driver

Police officer

The police in Edo say they have arrested members of a police patrol team allegedly responsible for the killing of a commercial driver on Tuesday morning.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Kokumo, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin.

According to Mr. Kokumo, members of the team are currently being investigated and if found culpable, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said the command would not renege on the fight against all forms of human right abuses.

He advised parents, guardians and community leaders to prevail on their children not to take the law into their own hands and allow police investigations into the matter.

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the violence by an irate mob and some restive youths as a result of the fatal motor accident allegedly caused by a police patrol team in the early hours of Feb. 6, 2018 has been brought under control.

“Members of the alleged police team have been identified, arrested and currently being investigated.

“If found culpable, they will be made to face the full wrath of the law, as the command will not renege on its fight against all forms of human right abuses.

“We implore all parents and community leaders to prevail on their children and subjects not to take the law into their own hands and allow police investigation into the incident to be concluded.’’

The commissioner further appealed to residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses and refrain from acts likely to cause breakdown of law and order.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • uzodimnms

    All junior Police officers should be deployed to their home states and local govt of origin. It will be impossible for them to ask for bribe much more killing your brother for N50 bribe.