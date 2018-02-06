Buhari congratulates winners of Nigeria literary, science awards

Ikeogu Oke
Ikeogu Oke, winner 2017 Nigeria Prize for Literature, an annual competition sponsored by NLNG. [Photo credit: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates writer, poet and journalist, Ikeogu Oke, for winning the 2017 edition of the Nigerian Prize for Literature, with his “The Heresiad’’, after an intensive process of adjudication.

President Buhari commends Oke’s passion and commitment to lifting the genre of poetry in the country; an art that many shy away from due to the required discipline and focus, reflective thinking and unique style of writing.

The president also felicitates with the winners of the science prize whose revolutionary work in reducing the spread and management of malaria will continue to inspire other researchers on the possibility of living without the ailment in the future.

President Buhari extols the efforts of Ikeoluwapo Ajayi, Ayodele Jegede & Bidemi Yusuf on “Improving Home and Community Management of Malaria: Providing the Evidence Base” and the “Multifaceted Efforts at Malaria Control in Research: Management of Malaria of Various Grades and Mapping Artemisinin Resistance” by Olugbenga Mokuolu.

The president congratulates Chukwuma Agubata for his research on “Novel lipid microparticles for effective delivery of Artemether antimalarial drug using a locally-sourced Irvingia fat from nuts of Irvingia gabonensis var excelsa (ogbono).”

President Buhari commends the Nigerian Liquefied Gas company for the sponsorship and the Advisory Board for the diligent work of showcasing the country’s hardworking and talented individuals every year.

