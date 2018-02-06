Senate to invite IGP to discuss establishment of community policing

Related News

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday resolved to urge the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to invite the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, to suggest ways and means of actualising community policing.

The resolution followed deliberation on a motion on ‘The need to post junior cadres of the Nigerian Police Force to their states and local government to enhance community policing in Nigeria,” sponsored by Ademola Adeleke (PDP, Osun West).

Mr. Adeleke expressed concern at how the government’s inconsistency in policy implementation has affected the Nigeria police welfare and wellbeing and by necessary implication their impact.

He said this also adversely affected the citizens in terms of service delivery and security of lives and property.

“It is desirous that the lower rank of the Nigeria Police (constables to the rank of inspectors) be posted to their respective states of origin to improve and impact positively on community policing through synergising with vigilante groups, traditional rulers so as to address the current state of insecurity in the country.”

He further explained that there had been calls for the creation of state police in order to proffer a lasting solution to the perennial security challenges.

The senator also expressed concern that the disconnect between the Nigerian Police and the various communities due to their different cultural values and orientation has created a vacuum that needs to be filled through community policing.

Contributing to the motion, Sam Anyawu (PDP, Ebonyi North) said that whenever a junior police officer is posted outside his state, the officer experience difficulties ranging from getting accommodation to communicating with residents of the state of posting.

“You need to see the state of affairs of these junior officer posted it other states. They live like criminals coupled with the fact that they receive one of the poorest salaries in the country.

“This is a major issue. Apart from the security implications, those posted to their own states are more effective in detecting criminals than people from other states,” he said.

Also contributing, the Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye (APC, Osun Central) explained that the issue of insecurity in Nigeria has shown that the time had come for relevant authorities to find ”every means to enhance community policing.”

“We have run the affairs of the country to a crisis point where if you don’t speak the local language, you can’t understand the local affairs and not likely to have what it takes to do true policing.

“All crimes are local and policing also must be local. We know that there is a plan for community policing and we also know that that plan may not be implemented in the next 10 years. We need to find out how far they’ve (government) gone with this plan,” he said.