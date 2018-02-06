Fayose attacks Justice Abang over Metuh’s court appearance

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has berated a Federal High Court judge, Abuja, Okon Abang, over the appearance of the former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, on a stretcher at his court’s sitting on Monday.

He described the judge as a disgrace to Nigerian judiciary, for insisting on the physical appearance of Mr. Metuh despite a medical report on his indisposition.

Mr. Metuh is facing a N400 million money laundering trial, which is linked to the funds of the office on the National Security Adviser.

He appeared in court on Monday at the insistence of Mr. Abang.

Mr. Fayose in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Tuesday, said the judge was acting more like a persecutor in the case.

He said the judge ridiculed Nigeria by causing an accused to be brought to court on a stretcher.

Mr. Fayose said it appeared that Mr. Abang was out to satisfy the sinister aim of Mr. Metuh’s persecutors.

“In saner climes, all that is needed as proof of inability to stand trial due to ill health is a doctor’s report from duly recognized health institution and one wonders whether medical report from federal government owned Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State should not have been enough to convince Justice Abang that Metuh was indeed sick,” he said.

“Why didn’t he (Abang) dock Metuh with the stretcher on which he was brought to court yesterday despite all his initial bragging?

“The judge’s utterances during last month’s court appearance when he was told that Metuh was on admission and could not appear in court was a clear demonstration of malice and desperation to convict an accused person at all cost.”

While further berating the judge, Mr. Fayose recalled that a three-member panel of the Appeal Court led by Ibrahim Salauwa said the judgement delivered by Mr. Abang on October 14, 2016 was as “fraudulent as it was violent” and that the judge acted like Father Christmas.