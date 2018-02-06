Gov. Ortom ‘a drowning man’ — Police PRO Moshood

Jimoh Moshood, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

The face-off between the Nigerian police and Benue state government took a new twist Tuesday as the public relations officer of the force, Jimoh Moshood, described Governor Samuel Ortom as a “drowning man”.

Mr. Moshood said this on a breakfast television program, Sunrise Daily, aired on Channels Television.

“We don’t join issues with a drowning man, Governor Ortom is a drowning man,” he said when asked to comment on the governor’s recent statement.

When asked by the presenter to withdraw the statement, he insisted he would not.

“I will not withdraw for the purpose of this discussion because he called my IGP incompetent,” the spokesman said.

The Benue governor had in a statement urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to resign over his handling of the killings in his state by suspected herdsmen.

The governor said Mr. Ortom was incompetent, and had taken side with the killer herdsmen.

He said this in reaction to a comment by the police chief that the killings in Benue was instigated by the state’s new anti-open grazing law.

  • nsofor whyte

    the police as a public institution ought not to be partisan, parochial, nepotistic or sentimental. did Jimoh Moshood resort to name calling bcos an executive governor of a state asked his boss to resign?
    if it were to be a state police he must have resigned,sacked and prosecuted. this goes to sure the caliber of persons vying for the seat of the IG of police and the likes that have gotten there.
    i need not join issues with him,

    let him resign honourably