Judge adjourns Goje’s trial after falling sick

Related News

The six-year-old money laundering case preferred against Danjuma Goje by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, suffered yet another adjournment on Tuesday after the judge, Babatunde Quadiri, suddenly became ill.

The EFCC had alleged that Mr. Goje, then Gombe State governor, had conspired with three officers of his administration to defraud the state of N25 billion via illegal acts, contrary to, and punishable under sections 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act) 2011 as amended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hearing on the case resumed at 9.05 a.m. at the Jos Federal High Court II but came to a sudden halt at 2.00 p.m. when the judge’s health showed signs of deteriorating.

Mr. Quadiri, who had appeared uncomfortable after coughing for sometime, stood down the case after meeting with lawyers from both sides in his chamber.

At the hearing, the prosecution counsel, Wahab Shittu, called his last prosecution witness, Chris Owubu, an EFCC official, to give his evidence.

Mr. Owubu told the court how he conducted investigation into an alleged forged resolution letter in which the then House of Assembly gave the Gombe government the nod to obtain a N5 billion loan facility from Access Bank, in 2006.

However, when the defence counsel, Paul Erokoro, began the cross examination of the witness, the judge started coughing.

At the chamber, Mr. Quadiri told the lawyers that he had hoped to manage his poor health and continue the case so as to conclude the matter in two days as earlier agreed.

He urged the counsels to agree on a new date to continue the matter.

NAN reports that the two lawyers sympathised with the judge and agreed to adjourn to enable him to take care of his health.

The case was then adjourned to April 10 and 11, 2018 for continuation of hearing.

(NAN)