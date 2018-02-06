Ebonyi ‘photographer’ lawmaker gets lengthy suspension despite apology

Related News

The Ebonyi state House of Assembly on Tuesday imposed a fresh six months suspension on the member representing Afikpo North East constituency, Maria Ude Nwachi.

The decision followed the submission of the report of the ad hoc committee that investigated the lawmaker for allegedly posing as a public photographer and running an illegal online lottery.

The House had earlier suspended her for two weeks, following the allegations against her, and set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

Mrs. Nwachi appeared before the House committee last week where she admitted wrongdoings and appealed for forgiveness.

The chairman of the committee and the member representing Ikwo South Constituency, Choke Oguji, while presenting the committee’s report said Mrs. Nwachi ran an illegal lottery scheme through her Facebook group known as Igboist which further diminished the House.

He, however, noted that Mrs Nwachi comported herself with decorum throughout the sittings of the committee when she was invited for interrogation.

“In all the sittings of the committee, Hon. Mrs Maria Ude Nwachi was invited and she honoured the committee’s invitation and conducted herself with decorum. She admitted to have displayed some ethical attitudes and conducts before the committee.

“Hon. Mrs. Maria Ude Nwachi as part of our observations, seems to regret her act of misconduct and other unethical behaviours that degrades the reputation and integrity of this House.

“Hon. Mrs. Maria Ude Nwachi runs an illegal lottery scheme called Igboist thereby creating an environment with which she engages in

fraudulent acts. Although the forum (Igboist) is not political and unintended to defraud people, the illegality and criminal nature of the scheme destroyed the public confidence in the parliament, thus making the public to generally accuse the House of corruption, inefficiency and incompetence.

“She also runs an image promotion with her Facebook account which she displays excellent performance of our dear Governor, His

Excellency Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi.

“In two sittings of the House, Mrs. Maria Ude Nwachi admitted to be the one spotted in Imo state struggling to take photograph with other photographers, leaving her primary duties of lawmaking for our people,” Mr. Oguji said.

The committee chairman said “In the light of the foregoing going, the committee recommends that Hon. Mrs. Maria Ude Nwachi should desist from setting illegality and unethical acts which are not suitable for a parliamentarian.

“Since the committee has not seen sufficient carriage and comportment on her side as a legislator despite series of warnings and possible corrections, a maximum period of six months suspension be given to her to assist her adopt acceptable legislative conduct,” Mr. Ogiji added.

However, there was a drama after the committee presented its report as the Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru, put the recommendations of the committee to votes and the Assembly members opposed the extension of the suspension to six months.

But the Speaker overruled the members and pronounced the suspension.

“Maria Ude Nwachi is to face a maximum suspension period of six months starting from today the 6th day of February, 2018,” Mr. Nwifuru ruled.