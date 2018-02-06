2019: PDP reacts to the police warrant against Babangida’s aide

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the move by police to declare Kassim Afegbua, the media aide to a former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, wanted, over a press statement he issued on behalf of his principal, as an attempt to muzzle free speech and constitutional rights to dissent of citizens.

The party in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Olgbodiyan, on Tuesday cautioned the police and other security agencies not to allow themselves to be used by “the sinking All Progressives Congress, APC, as instruments of persecution against Nigerians perceived to be unsupportive of the unpopular re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Mr. Afegbua, whom the police accuses of making false statement, maintains he is innocent.

He has equally sued the police and two media houses N1 billlon for declaring him wanted. He is however expected to turn himself in on Wednesday to the police.

In the first statement issued by Mr. Afegbua, the former president advised the president not to seek reelection in 2019 but to allow a younger, more vibrant Nigerian take over the leadership of the nation, which he said was currently experiencing numerous socio-political and economic challenges Mr. Buhari had not been able to tackle effectively. The second letter, though having similar strains thoughts was not too confrontational.

The PDP however said the recent ”distasteful events including unwarranted harassment of perceived opponents of the APC, supposed and actual presidential hopefuls as well as opposition members, show that the APC has now gone into jittery mode.”

The party described the trend as a dangerous threat to the nation’s democracy.

“We now have a terrifying situation where people are harassed for daring to aspire for certain elective offices or even express opinion regarding governance in the country. Nigerians and the international community have seen that almost all those who have openly expressed, or perceived to be nursing ambition for certain offices, including the presidency, are now facing one trumped-up charge or the other, ostensibly meant to cow and discredit them.

“The point is that the APC has refused to wake up to the reality of the fact that Nigerians have already reached a consensus rejecting them and that no amount of threats, intimidation and persecution with state apparatus of power can subjugate or make them change that determined resolve to vote out APC and its candidates come 2019,” the opposition party said.

It said the fact that the APC had only a few months in governance is clear.

“The fact that the APC is leaving office in 2019 has become inevitable and no one should be part of their desperation to completely ruin our nation before their exit. The party therefore calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to caution the APC.”