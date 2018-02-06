Homicide: Former PDP chairman’s daughter-in-law makes second attempt at bail

Related News

Maryam Sanda, a daughter-in-law of the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello, accused of killing her husband, has told a high court of the Federal Capital Territory that she is pregnant and pleaded for bail.

Maryam Sanda is facing a two-count charge for the alleged murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, a son of the former PDP chairman.

The Punch newspaper reports that the defendant’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, made the application for her bail at the continuation of the trial on Monday.

According to the report, Mr. Daudu said the accused is three-month pregnant and would require constant medical check up, which he claims she cannot get while in detention.

“My lord, the new fact is that she is three-months pregnant and I have done my research,” Mr. Daudu said.

He added that his client had a high blood pressure and prayed the court to allow her attend to her health in a better facility than that provided by the prison authority.

A previous application for bail by the defendant had been refused by the court in December.

Reacting to the bail application, counsel for the prosecution, James Idachaba, asked the court to refuse the application for lacking merit.

“Objections shall not be taken or entertained during proceedings or trial on the grounds of an imperfect or erroneous charge” Mr. Idachaba told the court.

The case was adjourned till February 7, for ruling on the fresh bail application.