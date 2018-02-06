Homicide: Former PDP chairman’s daughter-in-law makes second attempt at bail

The victim, Mr. Haliru Bello and Wife, Maryam Sanda
The victim, Mr. Haliru Bello and Wife, Maryam Sanda [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

Maryam Sanda, a daughter-in-law of the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello, accused of killing her husband, has told a high court of the Federal Capital Territory that she is pregnant and pleaded for bail.

Maryam Sanda is facing a two-count charge for the alleged murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, a son of the former PDP chairman.

The Punch newspaper reports that the defendant’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, made the application for her bail at the continuation of the trial on Monday.

According to the report, Mr. Daudu said the accused is three-month pregnant and would require constant medical check up, which he claims she cannot get while in detention.

“My lord, the new fact is that she is three-months pregnant and I have done my research,” Mr. Daudu said.

He added that his client had a high blood pressure and prayed the court to allow her attend to her health in a better facility than that provided by the prison authority.

A previous application for bail by the defendant had been refused by the court in December.

Reacting to the bail application, counsel for the prosecution, James Idachaba, asked the court to refuse the application for lacking merit.

“Objections shall not be taken or entertained during proceedings or trial on the grounds of an imperfect or erroneous charge” Mr. Idachaba told the court.

The case was adjourned till February 7, for ruling on the fresh bail application.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • PREMIUM TIMES NEWS ADVERT

    BÚY CÉMÉNT
    DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY
    FOR 1400 FOR EACH BAG.
    AND 300 TO DELIVER PER BAG.
    MÍNÍMÚM PÚRCHÁSÉ OF 100BÁGS,
    TRÁÍLÉR LÓÁD OF 600BÁGS,
    TRÁÍLER LÓÁD OF 900BÁGS AND ABOVE
    C0NTÀCT THÉ SÄLÉS MÀNÁGÉR MR MR OARE-ÕJÉKÉRÉ ÓN (080-3834-8596) OR
    ÄSSISTÀNT SÁLÉS MÀNÀGÉR MRS GRÀCÉ JÁTTO ON (080-6331-2745) FOR BOOKING AND DELIVERY IS NATION WIDE.