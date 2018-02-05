Daughter reports father’s alleged rape of seven-year-old

Related News

A policewoman, Kuburat Mauruf, on Monday told the newly-inaugurated Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court how a 17-year-old student raised an alarm when her father raped their neighbour’s seven-year-old girl.

Ms. Mauruf, who is the Investigating Police Officer in the case, made the revelation during the trial of Adelaja Olaide, a 47-year-old driver, who is being tried for child defilement.

According to the prosecution led by Jide Boye, a Senior State Counsel, Mr. Olaide committed the offence on June 27, 2015 at Ejirin, Ketu, Lagos.

The offence is in violation of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Mr. Mauruf, led in evidence by Mr. Boye said: “I know the defendant, he is a suspect in a case of defilement.

“On June 27, 2015, the complainant’s mother (name withheld) came to the police station to report that her daughter has been defiled.

“She said Oriyomi, the defendant’s daughter, approached her that her father had made love to her daughter of seven years old.

“According to Oriyomi, her father told her to call the complainant (name withheld) to his apartment under the guise of giving her money to buy something for him.

“His daughter said when the complainant got into the apartment, he removed her underwear and made love to her.”

“When the complainant’s mother asked her daughter (the complainant) about what happened, her daughter tried cover up.

“In annoyance, the complainant’s mother came to the police station to report the defilement.”

The inspector said Mr. Olaide denied the allegations when he was invited to Agbowa Police Station.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a medical report and statements of the complainant, her mother, Oriyomi (defendant’s and Olaide (defendant) were tendered in court as evidence by the prosecution.

Justice Sybil Nwaka adjourned the case until February 7 to enable the medical doctor testify.

(NAN)