Tragedy: Nigerian stabs two others to death in South Africa – Union

Ikechukwu Ayene, President of Nigeria Union in South Africa

The Nigerian Community in South Africa has confirmed that two members were by killed a Nigerian early on Saturday.

Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the incident was due to a business dispute.

“We have received a report that at 3.00am on Saturday, Ekweghiariri Chidi Isacc, 34, a native of Ehime in Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo and Nzechukwu Alabuche, 35, from Azia in Anambra were stabbed to death by one Sunday from Awgbu in Anambra.

“The incident occurred at Rossetinville, South of Johannesburg.

“We understand that there was a business dispute between them, that made the assailant to stab the victims to death,” he said.

He said that the union had reported the incident to the Nigerian mission and the South African police.

“The assailant is on the run while the police have commenced investigation into the incident.

“The union condemns the killing of any Nigerian and will partner with relevant government agencies to ensure that justice is done in the case,” Mr. Ezinteje said.

The secretary said that the police had taken the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

(NAN)

