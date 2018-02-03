Major stories from the senate this week

Related News

It was quite a busy week for the lawmakers at the upper legislative chamber as each sitting witnessed a flurry of activities.

In a bid to treat issues of national importance, the Senate not only deliberated on several motions but it also held other investigative hearings at the committee levels in the outgoing week.

Below are major activities at the senate this week:

Monday:

-The Chairman senate committee on petroleum resources (downstream), Kabiru Marafa, and his colleagues walked out a director from the ministry of finance who came to represent the minister, Kemi Adeosun, at a public hearing, describing it as ‘disrespectful’.

The public hearing was organised to probe the N5 trillion subsidy payments to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

-The Senate and the Comptroller General (CG) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, disagreed over protocol-related matters, following the visit of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Waste in the Nigeria Customs Service to the Customs Headquarters, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dino Melaye, said the Customs CG should have personally received the committee members when they arrived the premises and not just meeting them at the conference room.

And in response to Mr. Melaye, the customs boss informed the committee that the NCS had its own protocols different from other public establishments adding that it should not be dictated to on matters of etiquette or protocol.

“We have our own protocol as regards receiving visitors like you. I don’t need to come downstairs to receive you just as nobody in the Senate or House of Representatives has ever come out to receive us anytime we visit the National Assembly”, he said.

Tuesday:

– The Nigerian Senate deliberated on the widespread use of digital currency, bitcoin, and ponzi schemes in Nigeria.

The senate urged the Central Bank of Nigeria, the NDIC and the Nigerian Stock Exchange to make an unequivocal statement across all the news platforms on the dangers of bitcoin as a store of value in Nigeria.

– The lawmakers resolved to investigate the matter of 108 officers deployed to the Federal Ministry of Health who are yet to be captured by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and so are yet to be paid for about two years.

This resolution was reached after the senate discovered that out of 167 officers, about 59 of them were extracted from the list and were captured by Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform under the cover of ‘presidential awardees and physically challenged.’

Wednesday:

– President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate saying the police are working to arrest those responsible for the recent killings in the state.

In the letter, Mr. Buhari also said that the federal government was initiating measures to address the killings and other security challenges, alleviate their consequences and forestall reoccurrence.

– The Senate summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for failing to apprehend perpetrators of the Benue killings after the 14-day ultimatum given to him elapsed.

The senate frowned at the fact that no arrest was made and no update was brought to them by Mr. Idris.

– Two lawmakers engaged in a war of words as Isah Misau (APC, Bauchi Central) drew the attention of the Senate to a display of weapons by youth at an All Progressives Congress (APC), rally which held on Monday in Kano, asking the senate to condemn it.

In response to his colleague, Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano Central) accused Mr. Misau of being used by some unnamed people to put Kano senators in a bad light, adding that such allegations would cause friction among senators. He further said that the issue was a ‘family matter’ and should be settled within the party.

Thursday:

– The Senate asked its Committees of Health (Secondary & Tertiary) and Primary Health Care & Communicable Diseases to investigate steps taken by the Federal Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Lassa fever in Nigeria.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion on the urgent need to support the Centre for Research, Control and Treatment of Lassa Fever disease in Nigeria.

– The Senate Committee on Nigerian Army considered putting the army on a first line charge, as the army on Thursday complained of poor budgetary releases and asked for more money than was proposed for it in the 2018 Budget under consideration at the National Assembly.

Members of the committee said this after the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, decried the poor budgetary releases as well as inadequate resources during the army’s budget defense before the lawmakers.

Friday:

– The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in response to the Senate’s summon, appeared before the Senate committee on Police.

Mr. Idris told the Senate that suspending the anti-open grazing laws passed by some states is ‘one way’ to end deadly clashes between herders and farmers.