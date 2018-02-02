22 political parties raise committees on security, restructuring, 2019 polls

Related News

Twenty-two political parties, under the umbrella of Committee of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP), have constituted six committees on security, restructuring and 2019 general elections.

Interim Chairman of CCPP, Onwubuya Breakforth, made this known to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Mr. Breakforth, who is the National Chairman of Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), said that the group was concerned about boiling national issues, including killings by herdsmen and restructuring.

He said that the group was committed to contributing its quota towards addressing them.

The sub-committees, according to Mr. Breakforth, are on restructuring Nigeria and inter-governmental affairs; national security and integration, and planning and finance.

Others are on contact and mobilisation, and on research and documentation.

He added that the committees would commence action and make recommendations on before the unveiling of the group in a few weeks.

“The CCPP also resolved to jointly discuss and proffer solutions to key national issues threatening the peace and unity of our dear country.

“It was further resolved that various options open to the group in relation to the 2019 general elections would be explored in the best interest of the country,” he said.

Mr. Breakforth said that the group had agreed to form a three-member steering committee to pilot its affairs.

He added that additional sub-committees were formed to articulate overall objectives for the group and other on topical national issues.

The chairman disclosed that while 22 political parties were present at the meeting, nine others had indicated interest to join the group.

He listed some of the political parties represented at the meeting as Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), Sustainable National Party (SNP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

It also included Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) and National People’s Congress (NPC).

(NAN)