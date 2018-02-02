Nigerian govt promises educational support to deportees

Related News

The Nigerian government has said it would provide educational support to victims of human trafficking who recently returned to the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the assurance while exchanging views on rehabilitation strategies of deported illegal migrants with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki in his office in Abuja.

In a statement the ministry of issued on Friday, Mr. Adamu promised to render help “beyond the request of the Governor in order to curtail the migration crisis by advancing the educational levels of all the victims.”

The minister advised Governor Obaseki to make a formal request to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, for special interventions from the state’s tertiary institutions to be used to actualise his (Obaseki) plans.

Similarly, the governor, who has been active in the area of providing succour to the returnees especially those from his state appealed to the minister to consider “special help” for the state to upgrade its three colleges of education and the polytechnics to be used to train such persons.

The governor said his government’s research reviewed that most of the deported migrants and trafficked persons are of low academic levels, adding that equipping them with better education and skills will enhance their orientations and lifestyle.

He said his state will meet up with any criteria that would qualify the designated tertiary institutions to merit Tetfund interventions.

Nigeria in recent weeks has witnessed the massive return of its citizens from across the globe, many deported from Libya.