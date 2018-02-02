Experts to discuss tobacco control at conference in South Africa

Related News

The organisers of the 17th World Conference on Tobacco or Health (WCTOH) on Thursday announced the programme for this year’s event to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 7th to 9th.

The conference is expected to unite researchers, academics, non-governmental organisations, civil society, scientists, healthcare professionals and public officials working on all aspects of tobacco control from more than 100 countries, a statement from the organisers noted.

Some of the programmes include studies on the ‘Electronic cigarette use and conventional cigarette smoking initiation among youth in the United States’ authored by researchers based at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which will reflect the growing debate amongst public health practitioners around tobacco harm reduction.

It will also include, ‘the impact of a tobacco point-of-sale display ban on youth in the United Kingdom: findings from a repeat cross-sectional survey pre-, mid- and post-implementation.’

Others are studies on the ‘Use of flavoured cigarettes in the first few puffs: a step toward smoking initiation and nicotine addiction? Data from a national survey among Brazilian adolescents’ authored by Brazilian researchers to highlight the growing concerns amongst tobacco control practitioners around the trend towards the manufacture and marketing of flavoured cigarettes to young adults.

“The high quality of the science being presented in Cape Town comes at a pivotal moment in tobacco control,” said Harry Lando, a professor and Chair of the 17th WCTOH Organising Committee.

“On the one hand we will see research being presented confirming the astounding public health progress made to eliminate smoking over the past decade but challengingly, we will also see research on trends that are currently shaping the future battle lines of tobacco control on a global scale.”

Flavia Senkubuge, President of the 17th WCTOH said tobacco use continues to be the world’s leading preventable cause of death killing more than seven million people each year.

“For the past 50 years, WCTOH has been the premier international forum on tobacco control and this year’s event – the first to be held on the African continent – is expected to attract over 2,000 researchers, scientists, civil society, healthcare professionals, policymakers and media representatives from more than 100 countries,” Mr. Senkubuge said.

The conference will also feature a number of key sessions focusing on the upcoming challenges for tobacco control. The opening plenary session, Priorities for Tomorrow’s Tobacco Control Agenda and Sustainable Development on Wednesday 7 March will feature Head of Secretariat for the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), Vera Luiza da Costa e Silva. And on Thursday 8 March – International Women’s Day – WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, will be joined by Lorraine Greaves, Senior Investigator at the British Columbia Centre for Excellence on Women’s Health, for the second plenary which will discuss Women, Development and Tobacco Control.

While tobacco use is decreasing in many countries, evidence has shown that smoking rates in Africa are anticipated to rise dramatically.

By 2030 the number of smokers in the region is projected to increase by 40 per cent from 2010 levels unless there is significant intervention. Africa continues to be aggressively targeted by the tobacco industry, as it represents an opportunity for considerable market growth.

“It is highly significant that the WCTOH is taking place on the African continent for the very first time – in many ways the region is a test case for the future direction of tobacco control and its ability in the coming years to rein in aggressive interference from Big Tobacco,” said José Luis Castro, Executive Director of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union), the WCTOH Secretariat.

The theme of the conference is Uniting the World for a Tobacco-Free Generation with an overarching focus on expediting progress to reduce tobacco use in all populations around the world – using new research and innovative approaches in public health, as well as powerful but under-used policies, including tobacco taxation and those aimed at preventing industry interference.