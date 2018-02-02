Four herdsmen arrested with weapons in Ondo

Four Fulani herdsmen have been arrested with guns and other dangerous weapons by a local vigilante group in the coastal community of Agadagba Obon, in Ese Odo local government area of Ondo state.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of arms, and were handed over to the police.

The identities of the suspects were not immediately released.

Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying that the police command had commenced further investigations into the matter.

“They have been handed over to us and when we interrogated them, they told us that they were farmers that they wanted to board a boat to Edo State but we have begun an investigation to ascertain their claims,” said Mr. Joseph.

“However there was no report the suspects had killed anybody with the arms they are carrying about.”

Mr. Joseph said some items recovered from the suspects included guns, cutlasses, daggers and axes.

A resident of the community who would not want to be named said many people, especially women, had stopped going to farm for fear of being attacked by the herdsmen.

A group within the community under the auspices of Arogbo Ijaw Community Organisation has called on security agencies to prevent the Fulani herdsmen from entering the community again.

  • Watch man

    “The suspects were arrested on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of arms, and were handed over to the police.”

    These herdsmen would soon be secretly released and transported back to their owners and nothing will happen. This is Nigeria for you.

  • Dr Bunmi Binitie

    Good! This is the way to go! Whether they are herdsmen or they say they are farmers, the dangerous weapons found with them are not implements of herding or farming. They dont have to kill anybody before the police take action!