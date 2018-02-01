Govt. increases bounty for notorious criminal from N10m to N50m

Related News

The Benue Government has increased the reward it pledged to give anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of Terwase Akwaza, alias Ghana, from N10 million to N50 million.

The Commissioner for Information, Lawrence Onoja, disclosed this on Thursday in Makurdi after the State Security Council meeting.

Mr. Onoja said the increment in the ransom was due largely to renewed criminal activities allegedly perpetrated by the wanted suspect and his cohorts in Sankera axis of the state.

He said emergency lines would be made public in no distant time to enable the public supply information concerning him to security agencies.

He further said the council also directed security agencies to arrest any vehicle that had its number plate covered, including government vehicles.

The commissioner added that it was only traditional rulers that were allowed to cover their number plates just for a time being to enable them to do new ones.

He said people not supposed to use sirens should desist forthwith as anyone violating the law would be sanctioned.

He also stated that the use of revolving lights on vehicles remained banned in the state with immediate effect.

He warned cultists to refrain from the ugly act because laws that forbade the practice were in force and anyone caught would be dealt with decisively.

He disclosed that the seven persons killed in Gboko Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday were not Fulani herdsmen as speculated, adding that their murderers were pure criminals.

He said the council sympathised with the families that lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident and prayed God to console them.

He appealed to Benue people not to take laws into their hands but obey the laws of the land, stressing that anybody taking laws into his or her hand would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

(NAN)